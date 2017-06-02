Infiltration has dipped after surgical strikes: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh presents the Police Medal to BSF constable Godhraj Meena at the 15th BSF investiture ceremony in Delhi, Thursday. In a rare gesture, Singh broke protocol and hugged Meena who suffered 85 per cent disability in an attack by militants in 2014. PTI Rajnath Singh presents the Police Medal to BSF constable Godhraj Meena at the 15th BSF investiture ceremony in Delhi, Thursday. In a rare gesture, Singh broke protocol and hugged Meena who suffered 85 per cent disability in an attack by militants in 2014. PTI

Militant infiltration has dipped “to a large extent” since surgical strikes were conducted across the LoC last year, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. “I compliment both the Army and BSF for ensuring border security,” Singh said at a BSF investiture ceremony. He asked the forces to stay “more alert” to prevent fake currency and drug smuggling.

Singh said that the government was working to deploy an integrated border management system to secure frontiers using radars, lasers, cameras etc. “We are trying to secure borders… by putting a three-tier system, which will be like deploying a border guarding force, intelligence network and police…’’ He called the BSF the “first defence wall’’ and added that the force has come out of the Army’s shadows.

He pulled up officials for not being “conscious” about their uniform. He said he noticed only a handful of those in uniform were wearing caps before he awarded medals. He added that he noticed a decorated officer’s shoe laces were loosely tied. “You would say that a Home Minister is concerned about shoe laces… I have liked to see things that are kept neat and tidy and I keep myself that way.’’ Singh warned against dangers of social media, saying that the “enemy is spreading rumours and false information” using Facebook and WhatsApp.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App