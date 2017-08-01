Infiltration bid foiled in North Kashmir.’s Uri

The Army said that it’s troopers had launched massive operation in the dense forests of Rampur and one body of militant was recovered along with weapon. The Army said that it’s troopers had launched massive operation in the dense forests of Rampur and one body of militant was recovered along with weapon.

Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that it was an infiltration bid that was foiled last week.”After four days of intense search in difficult terrain army recovered body of a militant along with an AK 47, ammunition and war like stores,” he said.

He said this is the fourth infiltration attempt that has been foiled by the army since last one month.

