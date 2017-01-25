Infiltration bid foiled: 1 killed, Pak man held

Army troops on Tuesday morning killed a terrorist in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, foiling an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control ahead of Republic Day celebrations. A 35-year-old Pakistani national was also held by the BSF from near Octroi Post in Suchetgarh area of R S Pura sector and Rs 70 in Pakistani currency, apart from a cigarette packet, was seized from him.

Giving details of the operation, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that troops noticed movement of terrorists along the LoC in the early hours and engaged them with effective automatic weapons fire, drawing heavy retaliatory fire. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was killed while the others managed to escape to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

An AK series rifle and ammunition have been recovered, the spokesperson said, adding that the terrorist’s elimination assumes significance in the wake of intelligence inputs warning of attacks around January 26. “The Army is keeping a strict vigil across the LoC and is prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists,’’ he added.

The Army had on the intervening night of January 10-11 killed two terrorists in Poonch when they tried to infiltrate into the state.