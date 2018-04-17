Infighting over ticket share: TMC asks leaders to stay united

Last month, the TMC leadership had told its district leaders that those who had won the panchayat polls last time should be given tickets if there are no complaints against them. Last month, the TMC leadership had told its district leaders that those who had won the panchayat polls last time should be given tickets if there are no complaints against them.

The TMC has asked party leaders in districts to set aside differences arising from ticket allocation in next month’s panchayat polls, assuring those who were left out would be accommodated in “some other way” in the party. According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, the BJP is trying to tap the dissidents and has either provided them with party symbol or encouraging them to fight as independents. “This is not a good trend at all as in both the cases it will have an impact on our votes,” a senior TMC leader said.

“Our district leadership has been communicated that if someone was aspiring for a ticket and the party is not able to give one, then he/she should be accommodated in some other way in the party,” the TMC leader said.

Last month, the TMC leadership had told its district leaders that those who had won the panchayat polls last time should be given tickets if there are no complaints against them.

However, according to TMC sources, after the nomination process began on April 2, it was noticed that in several districts, the last time winners were denied tickets and no proper explanation was given. “Now, those disgruntled leaders and workers are either fighting on BJP ticket or as an independent. We need to ensure that our party stays united,” another senior TMC leader said.

The party is contemplating seeking a list from the leadership of every district of TMC candidates who had emerged victorious last time but didn’t manage to get a ticket this time around.

“There is excitement among party workers to fight with a party ticket but everybody can’t be accommodated. We have asked our district observers to ensure that there is no problem,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App