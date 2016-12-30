Infighting in SP a scripted drama to divert people’s attention: BJP

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

BJP on Friday termed the infighting in the Samajwadi Party as a “scripted drama” to divert people’s attention from the “all-round failures” of the Akhilesh Yadav government. “Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has betrayed the people of Uttar Pradesh with the all-round failures of his government. He has not fulfilled any promise. People are feeling betrayed. What is happening in SP is a scripted drama to divert people’s attention,” its National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

People had voted for SP in 2012 as they were angry with the Mayawati government over poor law and order and development but it has also let them down, he said, blaming Yadav for “deteriorating law and order” as his portfolios includes the home ministry.

Voters will not fall in this trap this time, Sharma said, adding that they have made up their mind to vote for BJP. “There is wave in our support,” he claimed.

BJP governments in various states have brought development and ensured double digit growth, he said.