Infighting begins as Cong prepares candidate list to woo tribals

IN THE wake of a possible trip of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi scheduled to tribal areas of Dediapada or Vansda sometime in April, the Congress party is gearing up to woo the tribal votebank and field its strongest candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled later this year. However, although the party has completed the process of screening ticket aspirants—unlike the BJP which is establishing a “one-to-one” rapport with the tribal community before choosing its candidates —the state party leadership is witnessing a rebellion in some of its units over the selection of candidates.

Keeping pace with BJP’s recently-concluded Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra to build “awareness” on various tribal development schemes, the Congress has finally embarked on a much-delayed Navsarjan Adivasi Adhikar Yatra in a bid to win back many of the tribal constituencies lost in 2012.

The Congress party, which has deputed observers to each Assembly constituency in the state, is already witnessing chinks within party units. The tribal unit of Dediapada in Narmada District saw 15 ticket aspirants grouping against former MLA Amarsinh Vasava, who has also sought a ticket after his loss in the 2012 election. In a letter submitted to GPCC Chief Bharatsinh Solanki, 15 local candidates of Dediapada have said, “We do not mind if the leaders of the party decide to hand out a ticket to any one of us undersigned 15 for the upcoming Assembly polls. We pledge to work together as a team. However, if Amarsinh Vasava is given a ticket from this Assembly Constituency, we will not work for the party’s win.”

The letter is only reflective of the rebellion that has taken place in many units of the party. A senior party leader says, “It is a usual process before the elections that when the panel of observers favours a particular candidate to the state executive, there is a rebellion from others. The prolonged time before the actual polls only increases the animosity and hurts the party.”

The Congress party executive has received close to 250 applications from aspirants for 27 tribal seats in Gujarat. However, many party leaders do not make a big deal about the rebellion. Former MP and prominent tribal leader Tushar Chaudhary says, “It is not just the Congress party. Rebellion over tickets happens everywhere. Usually, leaders are aware that the strongest candidate will get the ticket and they already know that it will happen. So, they oppose the leaders beforehand. But, ultimately, everyone comes together to work for the party.”

Chaudhary believes that for the party to be able to regain its lost tribal bastions—as also with the urban seats, where the BJP has been virtually invisible—the Congress must declare its candidates months ahead of the polls. Chaudhary says, “Our modus operandi of sending observers and declaring the candidates is right. I have raised the issue again and again in core committee meeting that the declaration of candidates must be done as early as possible, so that he can build his team and put up a good fight. It will also give him time to reach out to those who are not happy and they can compromise and work as a team.”

The party leaders are upbeat that its much-delayed Navsarjan Adivasi Adhikar rally has received a great response, although the BJP beat the Congress by holding an Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra in February. A Congress leader from Narmada says, “We have two meetings left in our Navsarjan Adivasi Adhikar Rally. The response has been much bigger than that in the BJP rally. It is because there are real issues that tribals face unemployment, lack of education system in rural areas, lack of irrigation water despite being in close proximity to the celebrated Narmada Dam.”

“The Gujarat government is not fulfilling the backlog of ST people in government jobs. It is a very important factor in the upcoming election in the tribal areas,” Chaudhary adds. At the rally in Bodeli in April, GPCC President Bharatsinh Solanki accused the BJP of playing vote bank politics with the tribals, neglecting them of education and water from the Narmada canals. Last week, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated a Rs 309-crore worth pipeline that will supply drinking water to 216 villages of the tribal belt, and attacked the Congress party for doing nothing for the tribal areas. He said, “During its rule in the state, the Congress did not do anything for the tribal areas. Our party built toilets to improve sanitation, now we are also laying water networks to supply pure drinking water to homes.”

BJP leaders say that the tribal population is close to the BJP given the number of development schemes that they have benefitted from. BJP General Secretary Bharatsinh Parmar said, “The Congress took one year to even begin its yatra, whereas ours has been a constant work in the tribal regions. After concluding the tribal yatra in February, we have begun various programmes through our tribal morcha and baithaks in the areas. We also won the Sagbara bypolls, which was a major boost to the party.”

Parmar says that the BJP party workers in the tribal areas are holding baithaks to educate the tribals about the schemes launched by the NDA-government since 2014 to benefit them. “The introduction of the Jan Dhan Yojana has especially benefitted us to establish a connect with the tribals as they are aware that they get every subsidy and money directly into their bank accounts. The crop insurance for farmers and also the

Ujala schemes have helped us start a dialogue.” The BJP is in no hurry to choose its candidates. State President Jitu Vaghani said, “We do not talk about distributing tickets so early. The Congress party began its process last year, but is unable to announce a single name. We are channeling our energies on strengthening our base workers in order to connect with the voters.”

