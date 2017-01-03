Industries facing turmoil due to demonetisation, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of Exide’s new plant at Haldia in East Midnapore on Monday. (Source: Subham Dutta) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of Exide’s new plant at Haldia in East Midnapore on Monday. (Source: Subham Dutta)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “dictator” and alleging that the note ban has “shattered” the country’s economy.

“All industrial sectors in Bengal are facing turmoil because of demonetisation. Even the MSME sector, in which Bengal is no. 1, we are facing major issues. In small scale industries, employers are unable to pay workers because of the lack of cash. How does this cashless idea work? Even the United States is only 40 per cent cashless, Germany is 60 per cent cashless. And yet, in India, where 92 per cent of the economy works through cash transactions, we are trying to go completely cashless,’’ she said, speaking at an event in Haldia.

“It is our political responsibility to ensure that the common people are not victimised or harassed. The government is of the people, by the people and for the people. If you ignore this and think everything should go your way, then you are nothing but a dictator. This country is not a country of dictatorship, but of democracy. Let us pray for the country, let us save the country,” the chief minister went on to say.

Addressing allegations that her fight against demonetisation was nothing but a “bargaining chip” to ensure a slow probe into the Sarada scam and a way to blackmail the Centre, Mamata said, “I have no hidden agenda, I have no individual agenda. This fight is for you, it is for the people. And I will continue to fight until the situation changes.” She also commented on recent reports of sporadic communal tension in some parts of the state, many of which — police have alleged — were politically motivated. Mamata said that for industry to grow and Bengal to prosper, “peace is a must”.

“How can we invite more people to invest if the law and order situation is not ok? Peace is a must for our state to progress. I appeal to you all to not be instigated, to not be incited. Keep your eyes and ears open. Use your intelligence to discriminate between right and wrong,” she said.

The chief minister stressed that the state could only gain national prominence if it does well economically. It is to this end that the Haldia industrial belt was being developed, she said. Exide Industries has invested Rs 700 crore in the battery factory and is likely to invest another Rs 300 crore. “As much a Rs 10,000 crore in transport infrastructure has been invested in just one year for this belt. The Tajpur port is coming up nearby so it is connected through rail, road and sea. Neighbouring Digha is being developed and an international convention centre is being constructed there. A Rs 24-crore IT park is being constructed in Haldia. There are industrial parks coming up in Kharagpur, Vidyasagar and Kanagar and they have all been connected to each other. A Rs 100 crore software technical park is coming up in Salt Lake,’’ she said.

Hitting out at the Left regime, the TMC chief said she had ensured that strikes and bandhs no longer deter Bengal’s industrial and economic progress. “In the earlier regime, 18 lakh man hours were lost each year. For the past two years, not a single man hour has been lost. Last month, two strikes were called. But the public did not support it and neither did the workers. Work continued despite the strikes. I am proud to say that Bengal is now a place of work and industry,” she added.