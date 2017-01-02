Industrial scenario in country worsened after note ban: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, said if someone, after coming to power, thinks himself to be a “dictator”, it is not “good for the country”. Targetting the Prime Minister on note ban, she said the industrial scenario in the country has worsened in the last two months because of demonetisation.

“If someone thinks he or she is a dictator after coming to power, it is not good for the country,” the Chief Minister said at a programme. “I have no individual agenda. I live and work for the people. In a democracy, government is for the people, of the people and by the people,” Banerjee said. She had described the new Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), named after B R Ambedkar by the Centre, as a lottery app and had slammed the Prime Minister for this.

Modi while addressing a rally at Lucknow today asked, “Will politics stoop so low….. we launched Bhim mobile app a couple of days ago and named it after Bhimrao Ambedkar who was an expert in economy…if dealings in the future business is named after Bhim why is it troubling some people.” Hitting back at Banerjee for criticising the new app launched by the Prime Minister, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal had on Saturday said she should think beyond her “own narrow interests.”