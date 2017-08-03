Pakistan constructing six dams in PoK with China’s assistance: Government

The current dispute between India and Pakistan revolves around the Kishenganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric plants. (File) The current dispute between India and Pakistan revolves around the Kishenganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric plants. (File)

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that Pakistan is constructing six dams on the Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with China’s assistance and India has made demarches to both Islamabad and Beijing conveying it is in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a written reply, V K Singh said that according to the government’s information, Pakistan is constructing six dams on the Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir with assistance committed to those projects by China.

“India has a clear and consistent position that these territories are illegally occupied by Pakistan and that any collaborative activity there is in violation of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “Accordingly, we have made demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying the position. The government will continue to maintain this position,” Singh added. Also Read: No decision on Indus Waters Treaty yet; Indo-Pak talks on: World Bank

Meanwhile, the World Bank had said on Tuesday that discussions between Pakistan and India over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing and no decision has been made yet. “The meetings earlier this week were held in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation. The parties have agreed to continue discussions and reconvene in September in Washington, DC,” the World Bank had said in a statement on Tuesday.

The World Bank also described as “erroneous” reporting from some of the media outlets on the outcomes of the Indus Waters Treaty meetings. “The World Bank would like to clarify that the discussions between India and Pakistan about the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing,” the statement added. Also Read: What is Indus Water Treaty: All you need to know about India, Pakistan water dispute

Pakistan had approached the World Bank last year, raising concerns over the designs of two hydroelectricity projects located in Jammu and Kashmir. It had demanded that the World Bank, which is the mediator between the two countries under the 57-year-old water distribution pact, set up a court of arbitration to look into its concerns.

On the other hand, India had asked for the appointment of a neutral expert to look into the issues, contending the concerns Pakistan raised were “technical” ones. Following this, the international lender had in November 2016 initiated two simultaneous processes — for appointing neutral expert and establishment of court of arbitration to look into technical differences between the two countries in connection with the projects. The simultaneous processes, however, were halted after India objected to it. After that, representatives of the World Bank held talks with India and Pakistan to find a way out separately.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Setting up of CoA on Indus Water Treaty raises questions: India