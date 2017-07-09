Indu Sarkar: State Congress says film should not be released in present form

In a letter to Fadnavis, the leader warned that if the film is allowed to be released in its present form, Congress workers would come out on the streets to protest. In a letter to Fadnavis, the leader warned that if the film is allowed to be released in its present form, Congress workers would come out on the streets to protest.

Alleging that the film Indu Sarkar directed by Madhur Bhandarkar portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi in poor light, Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has sought Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention. In a letter to Fadnavis, the leader warned that if the film is allowed to be released in its present form, Congress workers would come out on the streets to protest.

Stating that the film is an attempt to undermine the image of the late Indira Gandhi and the late Sanjay Gandhi, Vikhe-Patil said: “We understand the film is based on Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. It has wrongly depicted some aspects of their lives and politics. If the film is released, it would hurt the sentiments of a large number of people and party workers.”

He added: “It also appears there is an attempt to distort history. Therefore, it would be appropriate to first show the film to those concerned and ensure there is nothing objectionable to invite the wrath of the party workers.”

He said: “I appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take serious note of the situation that would arise if the film is allowed to be released in its current form. It could create a law and order problem if party workers demonstrate on streets. Therefore, to avoid any untoward incident, Fadnavis should step in to stop the release of the objectionable portions in the film.”

BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said: “The Congress leader’s demand amounts to pre-censorship. It shows their intolerance. It is unconstitutional. If they have any objection, they should write to the director and producer of the film. Or they can seek private screening or bring it to censor board’s notice.”

