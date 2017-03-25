Indu Mill land transferred to Maharashtra govt for Ambedkar memorial

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Decks have been cleared for the construction of memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar near Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai with the 12 acres of Indu Mill land being formally transferred to the state government on Saturday. The transfer documents were handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale at the Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly later, Fadnavis announced the transfer of land and said the state government’s name has been incorporated in the land records. He said the Centre had allowed the state government to start work on the land and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already begun clearing the area. Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permissions have also been acquired.

Fadnavis said the transfer of development rights (TDR) has been given to the National Textile Corporation (NTC) by the state government. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani for handing over the land to the state government.

He reiterated government’s commitment to build a grand memorial of Dr Ambedkar to fulfil aspirations of people of Maharashtra.

Earlier, after the function, Irani said the Centre has seen the efforts of Fadnavis and people in Maharashtra towards this memorial. “We are glad that this dream will come true now,” she said.

