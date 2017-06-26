Indrani Mukerjea booked for rioting inside Byculla prison

Senior inspector Sanjay Baswat of Nagpada police station said, “Apart from rioting, they have been booked for assault, grievous assault on public servants while discharging duty and for burning books and wood in the prison.” ( Photo: Deepak Joshi) Senior inspector Sanjay Baswat of Nagpada police station said, “Apart from rioting, they have been booked for assault, grievous assault on public servants while discharging duty and for burning books and wood in the prison.” ( Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Former HR consultant and media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, was among the group of inmates who were booked for rioting inside Byculla jail in Mumbai after a 31-year-old inmate was allegedly thrashed by police and succumbed to her injuries. An FIR was filed against six prison officials, including a jailor.

The inmate, identified as Manju Shetty, was taken to JJ Hospital on Friday night, but was declared dead on arrival. According to Dr T P Lahane, dean at JJ Hospital, the 31-year-old prisoner was brought dead from Byculla prison. “The jail staff rushed her to our hospital at 7.30 pm on Friday.

Alleging that Manju Shetty was beaten up by a woman staffer, other inmates assaulted the prison staff on Saturday morning.

Indrani Mukerjea, who is lodged in the Byculla prison, is among the 200 inmates against whom a case was registered on Sunday for rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on public servant and other relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code, a police official said today.

Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), said, “One lady inmate of Byculla prison died at JJ Hospital. Inmates alleged that she was beaten by a lady staffer. Due to this, there was a commotion among inmates. Jail staff along with police tried to pacify them after the incident.”

Some inmates on Saturday climbed atop the roof of the jail while newspapers were torched inside, a police official earlier said. The inmates alleged that Manju Shetty was beaten up by a woman prison official. They wanted to present the issue before the media which is not allowed under prison rules, he said.

