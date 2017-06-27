Indrani Mukerjea allegedly assaulted in Byculla prison, to be produced before CBI court

Indrani Mukerjea arrives to perform the last rites of her father in Mulund Tuesday. Deepak Joshi Indrani Mukerjea arrives to perform the last rites of her father in Mulund Tuesday. Deepak Joshi

A day after she was booked for rioting inside the Byculla jail, former media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea will be produced at a CBI court on Wednesday after she complained of being assaulted by jail authorities. Mukerjea’s lawyer informed the CBI court that she and other inmates were attacked by the jail staff after the death of an inmate last week. The court then directed the Byculla jail authorities to produce Mukerjea before it.

Mukerjea was also threatened with sexual assault if she testified against the jail staff who allegedly killed an inmate, her lawyer said. Protests erupted last week over the death of a convict, Maju Govind Shette. The enraged inmates burnt papers and created a bonfire. A few went up to the prison’s roof to protest. alleged that Shette was mercilessly beaten up by the woman prison official which led to her death. Jail authorities accused Indrani of instigating the convicts to shun food and “use their children as shields” when they intervened. During the investigation, it was found that she played an “active” role in the protest staged by the women inmates, a jail official told PTI.

Six jail staffers have been placed under suspension and the police registered a case under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) against them yesterday.

