Indrani Mukerjea wants to publish translation of Bhagavad Gita

Indrani Mukerjea. Express Photo Indrani Mukerjea. Express Photo

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday told the trial court in Mumbai that she had translated 700 verses of the Bhagawad Gita into English, and wanted permission to publish the work. “I have translated 700 verses of Bhagawad Gita from Sanskrit into English and I want to publish it,” she said.

Judge H S Mahajan asked her to file an application in this regard on Wednesday. Indrani said she would donate half the sale proceeds from the translation to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) and rest to the ‘abandoned’ women prisoners in the Byculla jail here, where she is lodged.

“About 90 per cent of women prisoners are abandoned by their families,” she said. Earlier, this month her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was also arrested in the case, had sought a laptop in the jail to write an autobiography.Meanwhile, Indrani has also sought interim bail to conduct post-death rituals of her father. The investigating officer had told her on Monday about her father Upendra Kumar Bora’s death in Assam on December 15. The court is likely to pass order on the application on Wednesday.

Indrani, her driver Shyam Rai (who has now turned approver in the case) and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna are accused of killing her daughter Sheena inside a car in Mumbai in April 2012. Peter Mukerjea is accused of being a party to the conspiracy. The court is at present hearing arguments on framing of charges.