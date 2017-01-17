Sheena Bora case: Charged with murder, Indrani wants divorce from husband Peter Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea’s Sheena Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012 and her body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in Raigad district in Maharashtra the next day. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Indrani Mukerjea’s Sheena Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012 and her body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in Raigad district in Maharashtra the next day. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, told the special CBI court Tuesday that she wants to file for divorce from her husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea. Indrani, Peter and Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the case. All the accused were explained the charges framed against them. Judge H S Mahajan kept the matter for trial to begin on February 1.

All the three accused were charged under IPC sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 203 (giving false information in respect of an offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Indrani’s daughter Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012 and her body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in Raigad district in Maharashtra the next day. The CBI had started arguments for the framing of charges in the case arguing that it was Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, Peter’s son from an earlier marriage, that led to her murder.

All the three accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges and said they are ready to face trial.

