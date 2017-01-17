Sheena Bora murder case gets another twist, here’s everything that happened today

Indrani Mukerjea (left), Peter Mukerjea (Right) Indrani Mukerjea (left), Peter Mukerjea (Right)

A special CBI court on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna with murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, clearing the way for the beginning of trial in the case from February 1. Indrani Mukerjea, in the meantime, told the special court she wants to file for divorce from her husband. To this, the judge said it was a matter to be decided between them and the court has nothing to do with it. All the three accused were charged with IPC sections 120(b) (conspiracy), 302 (murder), 203 (giving false information in respect of an offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Sheena Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012 when her body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in Raigad district in Maharashtra the following day. When the probe began, the central investigative agency argued that it was Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage, that eventually led to the murder.

Besides, Sanjeev and Indrani were also charged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120(b) (conspiracy) for plotting to kill her son and Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora. Earlier, Mikhail had alleged that Indrani had spiked his drink on very day Sheena was nurdered. Additonally, Indrani was also charged under IPC section 471.

After Indrani was arrested in August 2015, Sanjeev Khanna, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani’s driver Shyamveer Rai were also taken into custody. Rai had later turned approver in the case and revealed to CBI the modus operandi of the crime by the accused. Today, all the three accused were present in the court. They were seated separately and seen talking to their respective lawyers outside the court premises.

The sensational murder case was initially investigated by the Mumbai police under former chief Rakesh Maria. It was later transferred to the CBI by the Maharashtra government to make sure the probe was conducted without any interference or prejudice.

Earlier, special public prosecutors Kavita Patil and Bharat Badami had argued that the trouble began when the accused learnt that Rahul, Peter Mukerjea’s son with first wife, and Sheena, Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from earlier relationship, were in a relationship. Badami had contended there was full support to Vidhie (daughter of Indrani and Khanna) and total disregard towards Sheena.

In fact, he also told Judge Mahajan that the income tax returns of Indrani between 2005-2008 clearly showed she gave more money to Vidhie than to Sheena Bora. He argued that the motive behind the murder was property, adding that CBI added a charge of forgery against the accused in connection with a suspicious sale of property in Delhi.

The prosecutor further said Indrani had a soft corner for Vidhie and was quite worried that if Rahul-Sheena marriage would see the light of the day, all Peter Mukerjea’s property will go to Rahul. He also added that Peter was fully aware of the crime.

Badami said in one of Sheena Bora’s emails to Indrani, Sheena expressed her desire to marry Rahul and said she was happy and safe with him, adding “it discloses true love and affection between them (Rahul and Sheena)”. After her return to india on April 23, 2012, Indirani and the other accused planned to kill both Sheena and her brother Mikhail. They even decided the place for disposal of the bodies, but Mikhail luckily escaped, Badami contended.

According to investigators, Sheena had demanded a 3BHK flat from Indrani. As to Peter Mukerjea’s defence that he wasn’t aware of the murder conspiracy, the prosecutor said Indrani had had a talk with him over the phone. Badami had earlier said never before the incident did they have such a long chat and it was not ordinary call but she was reporting (about the murder) to Peter.

