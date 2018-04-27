Indrani Mukerjea sends legal notice to Peter for divorce

Indrani Mukerjea, the co-founder of INX Media, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Indrani Mukerjea, the co-founder of INX Media, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Indrani Mukerjea, co-founder of INX Media, has served a legal notice for divorce by mutual consent from her husband, former media executive, Peter Mukerjea. The two are currently co-accused facing trial for the alleged murder of Indrani’s daughter, Sheena Bora. The notice dated April 25 was sent to Peter via speed post and courier to Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged. It states the marriage which took place on November 8, 2002, has now been ‘irretrievable and there is no chance of reconciliation’, a fact acknowledged by Peter as well, the notice claims.

The notice sent through Indrani’s lawyer, Edith Dey, further says that her client, Indrani, calls upon him to execute the ‘agreed amicable financial settlement’ at the earliest and no later than April 30, 2018, so that the two can proceed to dissolve the marriage amicably and without allegations against each other. “There will be no other claims in future with respect to movable and immovable assets owned or to be owned by the other after passing of the decree of divorce. Neither party will interfere in each other’s lives in future after the decree of divorce is granted,” the notice states.

Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea. (File Photo) Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea. (File Photo)

Indrani had first announced that she wanted to file for divorce over a year ago on January 17, 2017, when she informed the trial court and asked whether she was permitted to do so since she was in judicial custody. The then trial court judge had informed her that since it was a personal matter, she was at liberty to initiate proceedings without the court’s permission. Since then, however, no steps were taken towards the divorce.

Indrani was arrested in August 2015 along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna for the murder of her daughter, Sheena. The CBI alleges that the murder took place in April 2012, but remained undetected till the arrest of Indrani’s former driver, Shyamvar Rai, who was also part of the conspiracy. Rai has since turned an approver in the case. The CBI also subsequently arrested Peter claiming that he was also part of the conspiracy to murder Sheena.

The trial is currently underway with the third prosecution witness currently being examined.

