Indrani Mukerjea performs post-death rituals for father

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, today performed the post-death rituals for her father at Brahman Seva Samiti hall here and returned to the Byculla Women’s prison in the evening. The special CBI court here had last week granted her permission to perform the rituals anywhere in Mumbai. The court, however, had rejected her plea for interim bail to visit her hometown, Guwahati, for the purpose, following her father Upendra Bora’s death on December 15.

Indrani left jail at around 7.30 am Tuesday with a police escort for Brahman Seva Samiti hall in Mulund. After performing rituals there till 4.30 pm, she visited a nearby temple for prayers for an hour, a police officer said.

Judge H S Mahajan had said in his order that she shall not speak to media during the time she was out of the prison. She shall be brought back to jail by 7 pm, the judge had said. CBI had opposed Indrani’s request for interim bail to visit Assam. It had produced an e-mail sent by her son Mikhail, which said he did not want her to visit Guwahati.

Indrani’s intention was to influence prosecution witnesses and there was also a possibility that she would try to escape, CBI said. Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver Shyam Rai are accused of killing Sheena, her daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012. Her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea too has been arrested in the case for being party to the conspiracy.