Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court allows Indrani Mukerjea to perform last rites of her father in Mumbai

A CBI court Thursday permitted Indrani Mukerjea to perform the last rites of her father in Mumbai. She will be allowed to leave the jail for a day with full police escort. She was arrested in August last year for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Her husband, former media baron Peter Mukerjea is also in jail for allegedly abetting in the murder. Recently, his bail plea to attend the marriage of his niece was denied by a court. It, however, allowed him to take join the wedding through video conference.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime. Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage. Rahul Mukherjea was repeatedly told that Sheena flew out of the country.

More details awaited.

