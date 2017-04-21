Indore: Clothes shop staffer held for shooting video of girl in trial room

The arrested shop staffer. (ANI) The arrested shop staffer. (ANI)

Manager of a clothes shop in an upscale shopping mall, located on M G Road here, was arrested today for allegedly filming a girl in a trial room through his mobile phone when she was selecting trousers, police said.

“We have arrested store manager Shahid Qureshi (32) on the complaint of a 16-year old girl. It was complained that the manager had placed the mobile in the space between the floor and the door (of the trial room). The girl saw it and raised alarm,” Tukoganj police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said. Yadav said Qureshi fled with his mobile phone after the girl rushed out of the changing room.

Later, the girl reached the police station along with her father and lodged a complaint. He said that Qureshi was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

“Qureshi was arrested and a case under the relevant sections of IPC has been registered against him. The mobile phone was also seized from his possession,” Yadav added.

