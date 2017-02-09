Indore: Civic body charges Rs 1000 penalty from Indigo Airlines for garbage dump

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has realised a spot fine of Rs 1000 from a private carrier for dumping garbage outside Devi Ahilyabai Airport campus here. “We have realised Rs 1000 as spot fine from the local officer of Indigo Airlines for throwing garbage in IMC limits. The garbage also includes the food waste,” municipal commissioner Manish Singh said today.

The penalty was realised as per the provisions under the Centre’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and Indigo officers were told to dispose of the waste only at the places marked by the civic body.

Singh said IMC officials also spoke with the airport authorities about the solid waste management on their campus.

According to Airport Director Manoj Chansoriya, around 400 kg waste is generated on the campus and its processing was handed over to a private contractor.

“We have now decided to pay fees to IMC for lifting the garbage from the campus. The waste collected from here would be taken to the trenching yard in IMC vehicles,” he said, adding the garbage generated in the residential complex of the airport campus would also be managed with the help of IMC staff.