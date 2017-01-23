Indore: Army jawan stabbed to death, 2 others injured in attack

An old enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack, the police officer said adding that some of the accused have been identified. An old enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack, the police officer said adding that some of the accused have been identified.

A 26-year-old Army jawan was stabbed to death while another personnel and the latter’s sibling were seriously injured when a group of men attacked them in Banganga area in Indore, police said on Monday. “The jawan, identified as Varun Chouhan, died on way to hospital after being injured by sharp edged weapons in the attack by around 10 men late last night,” Banganga Police Station in-charge Vinod Dixit said. “Chouhan, an army man posted in Pathankot, was on leave and had come to Indore to meet his family,” he said.

Another 25-year-old jawan and his younger brother were also injured in the attack, Dixit said. The three personnel were returning home after watching a wrestling completion when they were attacked. The injured jawan and his younger brother have been admitted to a private hospital. An old enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack, the police officer said adding that some of the accused have been identified.

Further probe into the incident is on, police added.