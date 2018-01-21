Indo-Pak should hold immediate dialogue to end violence: CPI(M)

Eleven people, including five security personnel, were killed and over 50 others injured in intense Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu division over the past three days (File) Eleven people, including five security personnel, were killed and over 50 others injured in intense Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu division over the past three days (File)

Jammu and Kashmir CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami Sunday said the political leadership of India and Pakistan should start an immediate structured and sustainable dialogue to end the violence in the region. History is witness that neither of the countries has benefited from wars, shelling, firing and violence in last seven decades, Tarigami said in a statement.

Eleven people, including five security personnel, were killed and over 50 others injured in intense Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu division over the past three days.

While appealing the Indo-Pak leadership to defuse the border tension, the CPI (M) leader said thousands of people on both sides of the border have fled their homes to escape the devastation caused by the violence.

Meanwhile, prominent Gujjar Leader Shamsher Hakla Poonchi also expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in the indiscriminate shelling from across the border in the state.

Hakla condemned the Pakistani firing and demanded the state and Centre government to give adequate compensation to the affected families. He urged the government to make safer colonies for the border residents who have to bear continuous ceasefire violations.

