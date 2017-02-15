Indo-Pacific region witnessing global power shift: Sunil Lanba

Navy chief Sunil Lanba (File Photo) Navy chief Sunil Lanba (File Photo)

The Indo-Pacific region poses both traditional and non-traditional maritime challenges, and any disruption of trade in the region will have an adverse impact on both regional as well as the global economy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Tuesday.

“Unresolved sovereignty issues, territorial disputes, contradicting positions on international norms, maritime muscle-flexing and general militarisation are issues of traditional challenges in the region,” said Lanba at The Gateway of India Geoeconomic Dialogue organised by Gateway House, a think-tank, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Speaking on non-traditional threats such as piracy and maritime terrorism, Lanba said, “The region is witnessing a global power shift from West to the East, the US re-balance, a rising China and emergence of traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges. During the era of a major global churn, the maritime region has now gained greater eminence. The Indo-Pacific region is certainly passing through interesting times,” he said.

The Naval chief said the country was charting its course of economic growth using a civilisation’s ethos of “realism, coexistence, cooperation and partnership”.