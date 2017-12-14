Indo-Pacific region highlight of trilateral talks with Japan, Australia

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar hosted the dialogue on Wednesday. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar hosted the dialogue on Wednesday.

India held the trilateral dialogue with Australia and Japan on Wednesday where all three sides highlighted the growing convergence of their interests in the Indo-Pacific region and underscored their shared commitment to peace, democracy, economic growth and a rules-based order in the region.

This was the fourth meeting of the trilateral — about two days after the Russia-India-China trilateral — in Delhi.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar hosted the dialogue on Wednesday with Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Frances Adamson, and Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Shinsuke J Sugiyama, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, they underscored their support for ASEAN centrality in the political and security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region. “The three sides stressed the need for greater collaboration on maritime security and domain awareness and disaster response capabilities,” the ministry statement said.

