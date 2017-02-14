Indo-Pacific region emerging as power centre: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). (PTI Photo) Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). (PTI Photo)

The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the “power centre” of the world, as some crucial sea routes pass through this “fastest” growing region, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said in Mumbai on Tuesday. The region was also facing the challenges of “contradictory stance on border disputes”, he said. “Almost 60 per cent of the world population is from the Indo-Pacific region. Some of the most important sea routes pass through this region along with 60 per cent of global exports in terms of tonnage and volume takes place here.

“This is the fastest growing region in the world; hence the region is becoming power centre,” Lanba said. He was addressing a dialogue on “Indo-Pacific: Possibilities and Portents” organised here by the Gateway House. This year’s agenda for the programme is ‘The Gateway of India Geoeconomic Dialogue’.

“Though the region is also facing challenges of contradictory stances on border disputes, traditional and non-traditional issues, it affects the trade and growth of the region,” the Naval Chief said. In 2016, five incidents of piracy and 80 arms robberies took place in the same region and most of the incidents had connection with the Philippines, he added.

Stating that the Centre has already started the Sagarmala project with huge investment, Lanba said the concept envisages development of largescale ports and to promote tourism. “Such projects are helping the region to grow further,” he said. Sagar Mala project is a strategic and customer-oriented initiative aimed at modernising the ports so that port-led development can be augmented and coastlines can be developed to contribute in the country’s growth.

When asked about the Navy’s preparations for cyber command to avoid hacking, the Admiral said, “Government of India is developing cyber security agency. Tri-party agency is being set up and eventually it will be a cyber-command.”