Fourteen-day Indo-Nepal joint military exercise concludes

An Indo-Nepal joint military exercise focusing on anti-terror combat operations in the hill areas concluded here on Monday. The 11th battalion level joint exercise, which began on March 7 at Surya command premises of Panchushul brigade of the Indian army, was focused on anti-terror combat operations, an Army press release at Pithoragarh said.

Over 600 jawans and officers of the armies of the two nations participated in the 14-day military exercise, it said.

“The joint exercise that emphasised combating terrorist activities in hill regions with the cooperation of army of another country, undertook exercises on how two countries can co-operate with each other at the time of a disaster or terrorist attack on either country,” the release said.

Besides, the exercise was also aimed at “helping anti-disaster squad, evacuating disaster affected civilians and on sneaking into enemy terrorist bases with an aim to destroy them,” it added.

The last three days of the exercise were dedicated to demonstrating anti-terrorist operations like rescuing captives from the clutches of terrorist groups in open and tough hilly terrains, an army spokesman said.

The concluding ceremony was addressed by GOC northern command of Indian Army, Lt General Lalit Kumar Pandey, and GOC of far western command of Nepalese Army, Major General Deepak Prasad Bharati.

