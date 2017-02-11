Indo-Israel ties go beyond just R&D: y’s Ambassador Daniel Carmon

Israeli Ambassador Daniel Carmon Israeli Ambassador Daniel Carmon

Indo-Israel partnership is “growing stronger” and goes beyond “R&D ties”, that country’s Ambassador Daniel Carmon on Friday said, emphasising that the two countries “don’t compete” against but “complete” each other. “India is becoming one of our important partners. We definitely have our ties in R&D (research and development) but it goes way beyond. Two weeks ago, we launched a calendar to mark 25 years of Indo-Israel diplomatic relations,” he said.

Watch What Else is Making News



He emphasised that the two countries attach high importance to their shared values, shared interests and shared challenges.

He also said “we celebrate our differences” too.

“India is leading economy and these differences mean that we don’t compete against each other but complete each other,” Carmon said.

He was addressing a gathering at a session on the opening day of the sixth annual edition of the One Globe Forum here.

The focus for this year’s conference is on ideas, issues and impact of several initiatives like ‘Digital India’, ‘Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhar, ‘Artificial Intelligence’ among others.

Organisers said ‘Make in India’, ‘Smart Cities’ and ‘Social Venture Entrepreneurs for Development’ for building a 21st century knowledge economy in India and South Asia will also be among the focus areas.

“Our ties, both of government and people, are becoming stronger. An Israeli company will help clean a segment of the Yamuna. Our partnership relies on ideas of innovation with scientific base of research and development, but it goes, way beyond that. And, it is safe to say that both sides would enjoy the benefits of our cooperation,” Carmon said.

The Delhi government has partnered with Israeli firm ‘Ayala Water and Ecology Ltd’ to clean up, through ecological methods, an eight-kilometre stretch of one of the most polluting drains that empties into Yamuna river.

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra said the firm has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report on cleaning up the Bhalswa to Surghat stretch of the supplementary drain.

US India Business Council (USIBC) and Knowledge@Wharton are the knowledge partners for the two-day event.