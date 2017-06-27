Kailash Mansarovar yatra issue: Govt will find solution to the issue after discussion, says MoS Home Hansraj Ahir

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. PTI Photo Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. PTI Photo

Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday said the Central government will find a solution to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra issue after holding a discussion, reported news agency ANI. Ahir’s comment comes after 47 Indian pilgrims, who were part of the yatra, were stopped by Chinese authorities at the international border. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused Indian troops of “crossing the boundary” in Sikkim. The Ministry, in a statement, said that it has lodged a diplomatic protest in both New Delhi as well as Beijing and has demanded the immediate withdrawal of troops from the area.

“We have lodged solemn representations in Beijing and New Delhi to elaborate on our solemn position,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

“China urges India to immediately withdraw its border guards that have crossed the boundary and have a thorough investigation of this matter. The Indian border guards crossed the boundary in the Sikkim section of the China-India border and entered the territory of China, and obstructed normal activities of Chinese frontier forces in the Donglang area recently, and the Chinese side has taken counter-measures,” another spokesperson, Geng Shuang, added.

The tension arose between troops of both the countries in remote areas of Sikkim following a scuffle between the two. In first week of June, Chinese troops entered the Indian territory and also destroyed two makeshift bunkers of the Army. The incident took place near Lalten post in the Doka La general area in Sikkim. News agency PTI reported that the Indian Army twice asked the Chinese to join a flag meeting but in vain. However, the Chinese agreed for it on June 20.

On June 20, in the flag meeting, the Indian troops were informed about China’s decision to stop Indian pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar from entering Tibet. The Sino-China boundary dispute is an old one. Earlier in April, the Chinese had objected to Dalai Lama’s scheduled visit to Arunachal Pradesh stating that it will cause a ‘serious damage’ to relations between both the nations. Days after lodging the protest, the Chinese government had standardised names for six places in the state.

