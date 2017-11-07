Indo-Bangladesh joint military exercise begins in Meghalaya

The Indian Army and its Bangladesh counterpart have begun their week-long joint training exercise at the Joint Warfare Centre in Umroi cantonment of Meghalaya. The Indo-Bangladesh exercise, the seventh such joint training exercise, is held alternately in India and Bangladesh every year to build and promote positive relations between the two Armies in view of an “emerging threat from transnational terrorism”.

General Officer Commanding Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen AS Bedi, yesterday inaugurated the joint exercise ‘SAMPRITI’ in which 14 officers from the Bangladesh Army and 20 officers from the Indian Army were participating.

In his speech, Lt Gen Bedi welcomed the foreign contingent and briefed them on the week-long exercise, an Army spokesperson, Lt Col Suneet Newton, said in a statement.

“The Indian Army believes that the joint Army exercise is a signal that both India and Bangladesh understand the emerging threat of transnational terrorism and are united in countering this menace,” the statement said.

The exercise also aims to enhance inter-operability between the two nations and enrich from each other’s experience while carrying out counter insurgency/counter terrorist operations, the statement said.

