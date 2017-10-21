Indo-Bangla border: Give land to fence border, says MHA to Bengal

Indo- bangla border Indo- bangla border

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Mamata Banerjee government to urgently acquire and provide land for construction of fences on Indo-Bangladesh border. India shares 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, of which 2,216 km is in West Bengal. Besides acquiring land, the ministry also directed the state government not to hold cattle haats within 8 km of the border.

“The issue was raised by the BSF, citing security concerns. The BSF is responsible for manning the eastern border with Bangladesh. The border guarding force has earlier taken up the matter with the local administration but so far nothing has been done. The state administration is flouting rules by organising cattle haat so close to the border,” said a senior home ministry official.

The ministry further raised concern over the infiltration of Rohingya through the porous Indo-Bangladesh border and said there was an immediate need to plug the gaps. “We have conveyed our concerns related to security to the state government. More than half of the fencing work has been completed but at many places, the project has been stuck because of litigation and the state government has failed to acquire and provide land for fencing,” the official added.

Minister of State for home affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, who recently visited West Bengal, told The Indian Express: “The state government should follow the policy for organising cattle haats. Similarly, there are many gaps in border fencing, which needs to be urgently addressed. We are using smart border fencing to plug all the gaps and require land from the state government to complete the projects.”

Ahir also clarified on the recent tussle between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Union Home Ministry over the withdrawal of central forces from Darjeeling. “Central forces are not given permanently. Once the security situation improves, they are withdrawn. It is as per the standard operating procedure followed by the home ministry for deployment of CAPFs,” Ahir said.

Ahir also blamed the West Bengal government for a spike in cattle smuggling. “If the state road transport authority starts checking vehicles, cattle smuggling will stop,” he said. After the BJP government came to power, the Home Ministry has told the BSF to bring down cattle smuggling, mainly cows to Bangladesh.

