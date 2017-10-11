Individuals, groups encroaching properties of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP MLC Girdhari Lal Raina

BJP MLC Girdhari Lal Raina on Wednesday alleged that immovable properties belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the valley were being encroached by individuals and groups. He urged the state government to preserve and protect such properties, and give details on the matter.

“I have been receiving complaints about illegal encroachment of immovable properties of members of the displaced community,” he said in a letter to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan.

“Properties reported to have been encroached include those belonging to individuals and the community in the form of shrines, temples, institutions and cremation grounds,” Raina said.

The unauthorised occupants are, supposedly, individuals and groups of an organised syndicate and in several cases even public authorities are involved, he alleged.

Quoting the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, Raina claimed that it restricts alienation of immovable property belonging to migrants.

He also claimed that within 30 days from the commencement of this Act, the district magistrate shall take over the possession of immovable property, belonging to migrants, and on the expiry of the time period would be deemed to have the custody.

The district magistrate shall take all steps necessary for preservation and protection of such property, Raina said.

Through the letter, he also sought the list of properties identified in the Kashmir division and the steps taken to preserve and protect the them.

