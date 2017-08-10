Indiscipline, anti-party activity not to be tolerated: BJP

BJP in Kerala Thursday made it clear that indiscipline and anti-party activities would not be tolerated, a day after the party took disciplinary action against state secretary V V Rajesh for allegedly leaking an internal report connected with a medical college scam. BJP state president Kummanom Rajasekharan in a Facebook post said party’s firm stand was that indiscipline and anti-party activities would not be tolerated at any cost.

Party had stripped Rajesh and Yuvamorcha State Secretary Praful Krishna of all responsibilities. Action against Krishna was taken for allegedly collecting donations by printing fake receipts during the national executive meeting in Kozhikode last year.

“Party upholds clean and value based politics”, he said adding, BJP would take action against wrong doers irrespective of their position. Central leadership of the party also wanted stern action against such persons, he said. Rajasekharan said widespread propaganda against BJP was on over the medical college clearance issue and fake receipt matter. The party had no roles on these matters, he said.

“In both these cases, there were deliberate campaign by some persons to defame the party”, he said. Party also received certain complaints in this regard also, he said.

BJP would take action against any one who attempted to defame the party through corruption and irregularities. The BJP state unit had come under a cloud recently after an internal party commission report surfaced in the media, which stated that a party functionary had allegedly received Rs 5.60 crore for getting Medical Council of India clearance to a private medical college at nearby Varkala.

The party had expelled R S Vinod, convener of the party Co-operative cell, whose name was mentioned in the report.

