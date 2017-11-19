Top Stories
  • Indira was a mother to this nation: Varun Gandhi

Indira was a mother to this nation: Varun Gandhi

"'Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently'. To a lady that was a mother to this nation. Miss you Dadi...I know you always watch over us," Varun Gandhi said in a tweet.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:November 19, 2017 4:11 pm
Indira Gandhi, Indira Gandhi birth centenary, Indira Gandhi Birthday, Varun Gandhi, India news, indian express news Varun Gandhi with his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Express Archives)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi Sunday hailed his grandmother and Congress stalwart Indira Gandhi on her hundredth birth anniversary, calling her “a mother to this nation”.

“‘Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently’. To a lady that was a mother to this nation. Miss you Dadi…I know you always watch over us,” Varun Gandhi said in a tweet.

He also tweeted a picture in which the former prime minister is seen holding him, then a small child, in her lap. Other Gandhi family members, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, also paid rich tributes to Indira Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to her earlier in the day. Indira Gandhi, the first woman prime minister of the country, was born on this day in 1917 in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 19: Latest News