September 13, 1977, Forty Years Ago

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee asked Indira Gandhi to nominate its executive committee. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee asked Indira Gandhi to nominate its executive committee.

JP’s AIR Interview

In an interview to All India Radio, Jayaprakash Narayan spoke of the inevitability of a “struggle” in achieving “total revolution”, but said it might not necessarily be on the lines of Marxian “class struggle”. The reason why it would not be a class struggle in the Marxian sense was due to the predominant influence of Gandhi in this country. Gandhiji’s “new instrument of satyagraha” and other ideas had had a tremendous impact, JP added. Therefore, he said, it is possible that any future struggle may not see the difference between the employer and the worker and that there may not be a confrontation between the two. JP, however, wanted people from all the classes to participate in what he called a “mixed revolution”. Nevertheless a majority would be drawn from the backward and depressed classes. But the upper classes should also either cooperate or actively participate in it, he added.

UPCC With Indira

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee asked Indira Gandhi to nominate its executive committee. In giving this authority to Mrs Gandhi, the general body of the UPCC, by a unanimous resolution, hoped that in consultation with the state party leadership, she would finalise the process of reorganisation of the executive at the earliest. The resolution was moved by K.D. Malaviya, seconded by Kamlapati Tripathi and supported. among others, by Chandrajeet Yadav, K.C. Pant, B.P. Maurya, N.D. Tiwari and Mohsina Kidwai. The resolution is a triumph for Mrs Gandhi. It acknowledges her as the undisputed leader of the UP Congress.

Indira Meets PM

Indira Gandhi met Prime Minister Morarji Desai at his house, 1 Safdarjung Road. The meeting, which took place at Mrs Gandhi’s request, lasted for 20 minutes. This is the third meeting she has had with her successor since she lost power. The last meeting took place on August 3.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App