Indira Gandhi fought for secularism, opposed those dividing India over religion: Sonia Gandhi

Tributes flowed in across party lines on the birth centenary of Indira Gandhi on Sunday, with Congress President Sonia Gandhi harping on India’s first woman prime minister’s fight for secularism against divisive forces.

“She fought for secularism, against all those seeking to divide Indian people on lines of religion and caste. She gloried in the rich diversity of India, its profound democratic and secular values,” PTI quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi said for the former PM equality among the various strata of society was foremost. For her there was only one religion – that all Indians were equal children of the motherland, Gandhi said. “For her, as the PM, there was one religion, a sacred creed passionately held – that all Indians were equal children of the motherland,” Gandhi said.

Along with the Congress chief, former president Pranab Mukherjee and ex-PM Manmohan Singh were also present at the function, which was held at 1, Safdarjung Road, the official residence of Indira Gandhi.

On the occasion, an exhibition on the former PM, titled ‘A Life of Courage’, was organised by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The trust also selected Manmohan Singh for the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for his leadership of the country between 2004 and 2014 and for enhancing India’s stature globally.

Giving an insight into the former PM’s leadership qualities and the principles that guided her life, Gandhi said she never fought for her personal ascendancy and worked against vested interests. The Congress chief said Indira Gandhi fought for the poor and the weak and stood up whenever they were denied their rights and toiled for their material well-being.

“I have heard Indiraji being referred to as the ‘Iron Lady’. But iron was only one of the elements in her character; generosity and humanity were just as prominent traits,” Gandhi said. “She could not tolerate any form of bullying, coercion and unfairness. That was fundamental to her character. That is what inspired her in all her battles – those she took on and those that she faced,” the Congress president elaborated.

Gandi then went on the list the challenges India’s first woman PM had to face in the 16 years she led the country. “From the endemic problems of combating poverty and inequality to the critical ones of war and terrorism. She faced them all with courage, fortified by her dedication to making India strong, united and prosperous. In all her efforts, she was sustained by the faith reposed in her by her fellow countrymen and women,” the Congress president said.

