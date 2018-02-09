Indira and Rajiv Gandhi gave lives for country, Dinesh Trivedi reminds PM Modi

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Before the Finance Minister’s reply in Lok Sabha, the Opposition tore into his budget saying it had no solution to key issues such as farmers’ plight.

Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi termed the Budget “jumla” (rhetoric) and alleged the government had failed to resolve the problems of farmers or provide better health services, education and infrastructure.

Disapproving of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks Wednesday about his predecessors Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, Trivedi said there could be a difference of opinion but there should not be biases. “Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the country. Indira Gandhi gave her life for the country,” Trivedi said.

Trivedi claimed that West Bengal is a model for the country in several areas. “The Centre could take inputs from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Finance Minister Amit Mitra,” he said, adding that GST and demonetisation crippled the economy and hit the GDP.

J Jayavardhan of AIADMK asked the government to include revenues earned from cess and surcharges to the divisible pool so that states too get their share.

Prem Singh Chandumajhra of NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal said political parties did not give enough consideration to the distress in agriculture and demanded a special session only to discuss the issue. Rajan Vichare, an MP of NDA ally Shiv Sena which shares an uneasy relationship with the BJP, said although the Budget has been praised by many in the country, the middle class is not happy with it.

