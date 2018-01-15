Latest News
  • IndiGo puts passenger on wrong flight; he lands in Nagpur instead of Indore

IndiGo puts passenger on wrong flight; he lands in Nagpur instead of Indore

A passenger wrongly boarded the flight 6E-774 instead of 6E-656 and landed in Nagpur instead of Indore airport.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2018 12:14 pm
IndiGo Mumbai-Bengaluru flight engine failture The passenger boarded the flight from New Delhi and was set to travel to Indore from flight 6E-656. (File Image)
Related News

In a major security gaffe by IndiGo security staff, a passenger who had a flight ticket and boarding pass for an Indore-bound flight was made to board a wrong flight that took him to Nagpur airport. The passenger was later sent to his destination.

Accepting the breach, IndiGo, in a statement, said: “Regret security breach intercepted by IndiGo security staff on flight 6E774 (DEL-NAG), wherein a passenger of flight 6E 656 (DEL-IDR) wrongly boarded the flight 6E 774 and further traveled to Nagpur, after boarding wrong coach.”

“Later, the passenger was connected to IDR from NAG on flight 6E-509. Passenger’s baggage was linked to IDR 6E733 after it was recovered from flight 6E-733,” the statement added.

The three security personnel involved in the incident — security lead, second lead and skipper — have been taken off roster till IndiGo’s internal inquiry in the matter is completed: IndiGo, reported ANI.

Last year in November, IndiGo faced severe public backlash after a video surfaced where IndiGo ground staff were seen manhandling a passenger.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 15: Latest News