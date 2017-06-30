Indigo plane suffers tyre burst before takeoff from Patna airport, all passengers safe

A Patna-New Delhi IndiGo plane suffers tyre burst while taking off from Patna airport. (Source: ANI) A Patna-New Delhi IndiGo plane suffers tyre burst while taking off from Patna airport. (Source: ANI)

A New Delhi-bound IndiGo plane on Friday suffered a tyre burst before taking off from Patna airport, news agency ANI reported. All 174 passengers are safe as four flights have been delayed due to this incident.

Reflecting on the incident, IndiGo said the flight was involved in low speed reject due to suspected engine stall. However, the official statement denied that the plane suffered either a tyre burst or engine fire. It said that smoke emanated from the cabin.

The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation proactively and an internal enquiry has also been initiated, said the airline.

More to follow.

