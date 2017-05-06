Indigo plane hits aerobridge at Jaipur airport, major mishap avoided

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

An Indigo airplane, with 174 passengers onboard, collided with an aerobridge at Jaipur airport on Saturday, reports news agency PTI. A major mishap was avoided as no passenger was injured in the incident. One of the wings of the aircraft suffered damage in the accident.

The airline issued a statement after the accident and said: “IndiGo aircraft (6E-962, Delhi-Jaipur) came in contact with the aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at Jaipur Airport. Our team at the airport immediately took precautionary measure.”

The matter has been reported to the regulator for further investigation.

“There was no injury reported to anyone. Indigo has voluntarily reported the matter to the regulator. It is also being investigated by our internal safety department,” the statement said.

