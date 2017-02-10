IndiGo Mumbai-Chandigarh flight stalled after passenger opens emergency exit before takeoff

In a security breach onboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh, a passenger opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft before it could take off leaving one passenger injured. The ‘unruly’ passenger has been handed over to security staff and the CISF at the Mumbai airport by the airline.

The airline has filed an FIR against the passenger and the matter is under investigation.

Below is the statement issued by the airline:

IndiGo confirms of an unruly behaviour reported on IndiGo flight 6E 4134 from Mumbai to Chandigarh, this morning. Just after the boarding got completed, while the aircraft was stationary, a passenger seated on seat number 12C suddenly opened the emergency exit door and inflated the slide. IndiGo staff on board immediately observed this and alerted the Captain-in-Command. In this process, a co-passenger seated on 12A received bruises. Taking a precautionary measure, the Captain immediately informed the ground staff of the situation on board and instructed the team to arrange for medical assistance and other necessary action. Simultaneously, the Captain informed all 176 passengers on board via inflight announcement, and switched off the aircraft engine. The passenger who opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft was handed over to the security staff and the CISF at the Mumbai airport.

Any untoward behaviour which compromises the safety of our passengers, crew or the aircraft is of a serious concern to us. IndiGo has filed the FIR against this passenger. This matter is now with the local authorities.

We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers on board.