Indigo coach window shatters from jet blast, SpiceJet claims no damage to any aircraft

Indigo jet blast: An IndiGo spokesperson said the right front window of its bus was broken from the impact of the blast. Indigo jet blast: An IndiGo spokesperson said the right front window of its bus was broken from the impact of the blast.

A day after at least five people were injured when the glass of an Indigo plane was shattered allegedly due to jet blast from an approaching SpiceJet flight, SpiceJet on Saturday said in a statement that there was no damage to the windowpanes of any aircraft, as reported by news agency ANI. In its statement, the airline said: “Too early to say if incident caused by outside object/jet blast of aircraft/bus violated vehicular movement lane/any other reason.”

“The regulators have been informed and the airlines are looking closely cooperation with all assistance,” it added. The incident took place on Friday evening when the right front window of the aircraft broke from the impact of the blast, the IndiGo spokesperson said.

In its statement, the airline had said: “IndiGo Coach number 34 was parked at Bay 17 yesterday at 16:50 hours for boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191 enroute Delhi-Mumbai. At the same time, an arriving aircraft of Spicejet SG-253 took a turn to park at the allocated bay. The jet blast from the aircraft broke the right front window glass of the coach.” The injured passengers were immediately rushed to the airport clinic. The matter is being probed by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd