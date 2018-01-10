Mumbai-Bengaluru IndiGo flight faces ‘engine failure’ after take-off, probe underway

There were 183 passengers aboard Flight 6E565, which took off at 11.30 pm (File Image) There were 183 passengers aboard Flight 6E565, which took off at 11.30 pm (File Image)

A day after an IndiGo flight returned to Mumbai owing to an engine failure, the company said the matter is being investigated and has been brought to the notice of the DGCA, reported news agency ANI. The flight, which was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru last night, had faced technical issues. The pilots, as a precautionary measure, took the decision to return to Mumbai, the company added in a statement.

“Mumbai-Bengaluru IndiGo flight faced technical issue while airborne, pilot took precautionary measure to return to Mumbai. An alternate aircraft was provided for completion of the flight. Matter brought to notice of DGCA and is being investigated,” IndiGo said in a statement on Wednesday, reported ANI.

There were 183 passengers aboard Flight 6E565, which took off at 11.30 pm. An emergency was declared on landing, which took around 10 minutes for officials to correct. It was called off at 12.06 am and the aircraft proceeded to Bengaluru, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

