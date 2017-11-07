IndiGo apologises after video shows ground crew manhandling passenger at Delhi’s IGI airport

The video of the incident at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport went viral on social media. (Source: ANI) The video of the incident at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport went viral on social media. (Source: ANI)

Low-cost carrier IndiGo was in the line of fire for the second time in three days after a staffer was seen manhandling a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. On Saturday, ace shuttler PV Sindhu took to Twitter and accused an IndiGo ground staff of behaving rudely with her.

The video of Tuesday’s incident, which went viral, shows a man (possibly in his 50s) arguing with two IndiGo ground staffers before boarding a shuttle bus. However, the IndiGo employee accuses the man of using abusive words and does not allow him to board the bus and drags him away. This infuriates the man and he tries to break free, but the employees pin him to the ground.

Aditya Ghosh, President and Director of IndiGo, offered his apologies to the affected passenger and said they had immediately suspended the involved employees. “At IndiGo, dignity of our passengers and staff is of utmost importance. Any act that compromises the dignity of either is of a serious concern to us. I personally spoke to the customer and apologised to him the very same day. Whatever may have been the provocation, our staff were completely out of line and didn’t follow laid down procedures,” he said.

“Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated by the designated committee and stern action was taken against the staff who was he main culprit by immediately terminating his employment. He was the one found instigating and aggravating the situation. He is the exact opposite of what IndiGo’s customer service aims to be,” Ghosh added.

“Treating our customers with respect is core to what we do. Every day we take tens of thousands of happy customers to where they need to get to. It is for this reason that customers choose IndiGo more number of times than any other airline in the country,” he further said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju said he had sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “Have sought a report from DGCA. Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action,” Raju was quoted by ANI as saying. However, Delhi police said no complaint had been lodged by the passenger.

On Saturday, Sindhu detailed her harrowing experience in a Twitter post. “Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience😤when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh,” she wrote and added, “Ground staff (skipper) Mr Ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ms Ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with the passenger (me) but to my surprise he behaved rudely with her.” “If this type of people work for a reputed airline like Indigo they will spoil their reputation,” she said.

However, Indigo refuted Sindhu’s claims and stated that she had boarded the flight carrying an oversized luggage that was not fitting into the overhead bin. Accordingly, she was informed that it would be moved to the cargo hold of the aircraft (as per policy followed for all customers). Indigo also rejected claims of misbehaviour by the member of ground operations and went on to say that he remained calm and after several requests finally consented to remove the bag.

