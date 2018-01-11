IndiGo flight returns to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after engine failure

After the incident, a different aircraft was provided for stranded passengers in Mumbai to travel to Bengaluru. (File Image) After the incident, a different aircraft was provided for stranded passengers in Mumbai to travel to Bengaluru. (File Image)

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight with 180 passengers onboard had to return to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) as one of its engines failed shortly after the takeoff on Tuesday night. The jet landed safely at the Mumbai airport.

“IndiGo flight 6E 565 (BOM- BLR) faced a technical issue while airborne. Following all Standard Operating Procedures, the pilot immediately took the precautionary measure to return to Mumbai for necessary checks. An alternate aircraft was provided for completion of the flight. Matter has been already brought to the notice of the DGCA and is being investigated by the IndiGo Flight Safety department,” read an official statement from IndiGo.

After the incident, a different aircraft was provided for stranded passengers in Mumbai to travel to Bengaluru.

Earlier on January 7, a full emergency was declared on an Air India aircraft flying from Goa to Mumbai due to hydraulic failure. The flight landed safely at 8.15 pm on runway number 27 at CSIA, Mumbai.

