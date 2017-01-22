Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai international airport, passengers safe

No passengers were injured in the process. No passengers were injured in the process.

An Indigo airline flight made an emergency landing at the Mumbai international airport on Saturday night owing to an engine failure. The flight 6E-248 was scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Delhi.

Cabin crew members and passengers in the flight observed fire from the engine exhaust following which an emergency was sounded. The aircraft was then grounded at the airport. Initial inspection revealed that turbine blades of Engine-1 had been damaged. The aircraft had arrived earlier at Mumbai airport with no related snag.

No passengers were injured in the process.

Earlier this week, a Dibrugarh bound Indigo flight had to make an emergency landing in Kolkata due to a technical snag, reports said. The no-frill carrier, however, claimed that the commander of its flight 6E-3645 decided to divert the aircraft as a “precautionary” measure and did not seek any emergency landing from Kolkata air traffic control (ATC).

