IndiGo crew files complaint against ‘unruly’ passenger

FIVE DAYS after the Centre introduced no-fly list norms against passengers who misbehave, an IndiGo crew filed a complaint against an “unruly” passenger, who allegedly became aggressive with them on a Jaipur-Mumbai flight (6E-394).

According to the complaint filed at the domestic airport police station in Vile Parle, the security staff of IndiGo, Swapnil Patel, requested for the help of CISF against Rinki Thakur, who allegedly misbehaved and refused to follow instructions of the crew on board. The members of the crew later escorted the passenger to the airport police station.

“The crew complained that the passenger refused to keep quiet during the precautionary demo of safety rules inside the aircraft before the flights starts. The passenger, who told us she suffered from a breathing problem, wanted to drink water on an urgent basis at the same time. The crew and the passengers then got into a tiff on the same which turned violent,” a senior police officer said.

One of the crew members of the flight made a written complaint against Rinki at the police station at 8.30 pm on Monday. Rinki filed a cross complaint against Raisa Shaikh, one of the cabin crew, for “misbehaviour”.

In both cases, non-cognisable offence has been registered against the passenger and crew member. An offence under Section 506 of IPC (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) was filed against Shaikh. The airline refused to comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App