IndiGo denies cancelling new flights due to engine issues in A320 Neo planes

IndiGo was forced to ground 13 planes and cancel 84 flights on Friday owing to issues with its Pratt and Whitney manufactured engines on its Airbus A320 neo aircraft, PTI reported. IndiGo and GoAir have been facing delays in receiving planes from Airbus due to ongoing problems with engines developed by Pratt and Whitney, owned by United Technologies, reported Reuters.

However, Indigo has denied the reports. “There are misleading information being spread by section media on IndiGo’s flight cancellations. 8 Neos grounded, schedule already planned in the month of June on non-availability of these aircraft for July, August and September,” the airline said in a statement. The statement further read: “No new flight cancellations have been made. The affected passengers have already been accommodated with suitable options.”

According to PTI sources, a total of 667 flights were cancelled by IndiGo between June 21 and July 3 this year, with 61 flights cancelled on June 27 alone, due to the grounding of these planes.

IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh said during the post-Q1 earnings call on July 31 that “regrettably, there have been days when we have had to ground as many as nine A320 Neo (planes) due to lack of spare engines. While we do receive certain compensation from Pratt & Whitney for these groundings, the operational disruptions are quite challenging and we are not happy with that situation.”

