IndiGo creates buzz again, offloads surgeon after he complains of mosquitoes onboard

In another incident where it could find itself on the wrong side of customer relations, low-cost carrier IndiGo forcibly offloaded a heart surgeon from Bengaluru after he complained of mosquitoes on board flight 6E 541. Dr Saurabh Rai, who was travelling to Bengaluru from Lucknow on Monday evening, said he complained of mosquitos inside the aircraft immediately after boarding the flight. Rai, however, alleged that the crew members instead of paying heed manhandled him before offloading from the aircraft. The carrier, on its part, said Rai had used threatening language while speaking with a flight attendant and was offloaded for unruly behaviour.

“The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes when I raised an objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened,” ANI quoted Rai as saying.

In a statement about the incident, IndiGo has, meanwhile, stated: “A passenger, Saurabh Rai, scheduled to fly this morning from Lucknow to Bengaluru, was offloaded on grounds of unruly behaviour. He expressed concerns over mosquitos on board. Before cabin crew could address his concerns he became aggressive and used threatening language.”

The carrier further said Rai also instigated other passengers to damage the aircraft, using words such as ”hijack”, following which he was offloaded at Lucknow’s Amausi Airport. “As matter escalated after the closure of the aircraft doors, he attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft and used words such as ‘hijack’. Hence, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols crew apprised pilot-in-command, who decided to offload him,” IndiGo said.

Meanwhile, a media report said fellow passengers claimed that when Rai complained about mosquitos inside the aircraft, the crew told him to take another flight to Bengaluru. Eyewitnesses said the staff didn’t even arrange any vehicle to drive Rai back to the airport lounge. As per NGT regulations, fumigation can be done only when passengers are not onboard.

IndiGo has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. In March, eight IndiGo A320Neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines were grounded. Last year, a video went viral in which IndiGo staff were seen pinning a passenger on the ground after he allegedly used abusive language. The matter was settled after IndiGo chief Aditya Ghosh apologised later.

