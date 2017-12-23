IndiGo becomes first Indian carrier to operate 1,000 flights in a day

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

IndiGo has achieved a rare feat becoming the first Indian carrier to operate over 1,000 flights in a day across the country. On Friday, the company, which took the delivery of its 31st Airbus A-320 Neo aircraft, reached the milestone with its Flight from Mumbai to Cochin.

With the addition of the latest aircraft under its wings, IndiGo now boasts a massive fleet of 150 Airbus and a ATR aircraft. Reacting to the development, Aditya Ghosh, President IndiGo said, “We are truly excited to achieve a 1000-daily flights landmark and dedicate this feat to millions of customers who choose IndiGo.”

“We shall continue to serve our valuable customers and strive to get even better at delivering safe, on-time, hassle-free and affordable services,” added Ghose.

The carrier in a bid to enhance regional connectivity had launched the first ATR flight between Hyderabad and Mangalore sector on December 21.

